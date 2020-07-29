Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $7,173,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.79.

UHS opened at $109.07 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $157.06. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

