412,534 Shares in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 412,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.48% of ADMA Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 349,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 16,584,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $245.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.07. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 151.18% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised ADMA Biologics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

