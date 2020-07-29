Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.23 Million Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 136,955 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 133.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,331,392 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 761,229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,796 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,856,312 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 348,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 115.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 686,207 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 367,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBL shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded Noble Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

