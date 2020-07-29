NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Rating Increased to Hold at Vertical Research

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $265.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $280.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.15. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $285.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,749,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,050 shares of company stock worth $26,082,208. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

