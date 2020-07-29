42,700 Shares in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.24% of Community Trust Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $561.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

CTBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

