Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 98.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 639,425 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

UPS stock opened at $119.62 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.