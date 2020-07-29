Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of BMC Stock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMCH shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. BMC Stock’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

