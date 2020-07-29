Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $131.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

