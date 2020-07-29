Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 20,300 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of NorthWestern worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $55,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10.

NWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

