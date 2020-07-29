Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total value of $8,067,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,056,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $407.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $420.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

