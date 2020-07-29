Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 241,621 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.73% of Exterran at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Exterran during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exterran by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. Exterran Corp has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $14.89.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $210.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. Analysts expect that Exterran Corp will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

