Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,509 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of PC Connection worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 69.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

CNXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sidoti downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Old Republic International Co. Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP
Old Republic International Co. Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP
CGI Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research
CGI Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Director Group L. P. Column Acquires 3,834 Shares of Stock
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Director Group L. P. Column Acquires 3,834 Shares of Stock
Yext Inc Insider Jim Steele Sells 5,000 Shares
Yext Inc Insider Jim Steele Sells 5,000 Shares
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $154,000 in Harmony Gold Mining Co.
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $154,000 in Harmony Gold Mining Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report