Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,509 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of PC Connection worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 69.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PC Connection alerts:

CNXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sidoti downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.