Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $747,000 Stock Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,641 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Progress Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 70,446 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Progress Software by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.11. Progress Software Corp has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.