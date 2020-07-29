First Trust Advisors LP Buys 2,056 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Msci worth $21,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Msci by 512.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Msci in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 82.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 42.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Msci from $314.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.33.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $376.25 on Wednesday. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $206.82 and a 52 week high of $398.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 287,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,866,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.