First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,342 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $21,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.11 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $5,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,579,337.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $105,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,784.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,320 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,190 over the last 90 days. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.