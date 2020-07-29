First Trust Advisors LP Has $21.78 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $21,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,816,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $182.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $104.61 and a 1-year high of $190.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.98 and its 200-day moving average is $173.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

