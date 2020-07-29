Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Domino’s Pizza worth $21,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $385.42 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $383.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Stephens raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.86.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.15, for a total value of $1,005,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,200 shares of company stock worth $8,448,135 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

