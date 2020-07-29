First Trust Advisors LP Has $22.46 Million Stock Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470,249 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Vistra Energy worth $22,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.99. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,199.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.