First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,306,846 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.04% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $23,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. UBS Group AG grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 218,834 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 52,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $39,106,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

