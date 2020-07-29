First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,820 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Copart worth $23,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Copart by 57.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Copart by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 115.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Copart by 63.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.71. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

