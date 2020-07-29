Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Stock Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,324,601 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.74% of Xerox worth $24,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Xerox during the second quarter valued at about $625,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Xerox by 33.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 38.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 21,784 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 2.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 63,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 97.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Xerox Corp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

