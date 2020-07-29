First Trust Advisors LP Has $24.50 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257,308 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 22,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,760,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $342.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.53.

Shares of SPGI opened at $347.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $359.50. The company has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.76. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Advisors LP Buys 2,056 Shares of Msci Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Buys 2,056 Shares of Msci Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Has $21.78 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line
First Trust Advisors LP Has $21.78 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP
First Trust Advisors LP Has $22.46 Million Stock Position in Vistra Energy Corp
First Trust Advisors LP Has $22.46 Million Stock Position in Vistra Energy Corp
First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report