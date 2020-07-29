First Trust Advisors LP Has $24.50 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257,308 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 22,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,760,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $342.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.53.

Shares of SPGI opened at $347.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $359.50. The company has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.76. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

