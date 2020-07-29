Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Stake Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 1,365.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,820,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,628,200 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $25,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. BCS cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NYSE:MBT opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21). Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 128.57% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.