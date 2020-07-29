Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,217 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $26,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 275.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Qorvo by 32.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $166,378.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $205,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,877 shares of company stock worth $3,409,446. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $113.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.95. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

