First Trust Advisors LP Has $27.19 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of MarketAxess worth $27,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 78.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 95.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 45.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 72.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 270.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after buying an additional 99,363 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $958,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $509.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $513.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.53. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $561.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 0.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.