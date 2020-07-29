First Trust Advisors LP Has $25.23 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 304,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $25,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 133,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 41,592 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.73.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

