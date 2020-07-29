PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) by 1,247.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 948,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.47% of PLDT worth $25,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in PLDT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 579,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PLDT by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 462,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 102,994 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT in the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT in the fourth quarter worth $1,301,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PLDT by 40.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PLDT alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:PHI opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. PLDT Inc has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $857.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that PLDT Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

PLDT Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI).

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.