First Trust Advisors LP Sells 221,318 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221,318 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $25,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,394,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,519,000 after purchasing an additional 263,853 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 125.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $295,380,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,021,000 after acquiring an additional 69,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Match Group by 1,073.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $773,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $44,673,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 576,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,146,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,762 shares of company stock valued at $57,302,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

Match Group stock opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 89.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group Inc has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $108.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

