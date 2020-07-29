PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of PulteGroup worth $26,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.76.

NYSE:PHM opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

