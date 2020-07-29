First Trust Advisors LP Has $25.90 Million Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 207.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 598,713 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.55% of HollyFrontier worth $25,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,187,000 after purchasing an additional 137,015 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

NYSE HFC opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.73. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

