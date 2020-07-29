First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,463 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Molina Healthcare worth $25,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,234,000 after buying an additional 718,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $79,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,127 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $29,113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,473.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 203,410 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOH stock opened at $181.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $196.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

