First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 2,409,664 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 1,421.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,579,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409,664 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of PBF Energy worth $26,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 159,559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 46,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. PBF Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James downgraded PBF Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

