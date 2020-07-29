Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267,471 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.61% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $25,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,567.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.97.

NCLH opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

