First Trust Advisors LP Sells 43,557 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $25,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,212,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 174,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 114.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 842,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 233.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 126,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.