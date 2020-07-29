First Trust Advisors LP Buys 4,304 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $25,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth $53,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 25.3% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 174.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in IDEX by 25.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $512,569.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,354.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,190 shares of company stock valued at $6,408,339 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

IDEX stock opened at $165.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

