First Trust Advisors LP Sells 66,309 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,309 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day moving average of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,127,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

