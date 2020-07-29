Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1,355.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982,333 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.00% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $25,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 83.6% during the first quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 8,261,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,869 shares in the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,323,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,552,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,002,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $6,133,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.81.

NYSE:SPR opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

