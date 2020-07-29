Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

NTB opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 26,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,453,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,437,000 after buying an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

