First Trust Advisors LP Buys 99,126 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Baxter International worth $27,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 14,066.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,932 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAX opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day moving average of $86.92. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

First Trust Advisors LP Buys 99,126 Shares of Baxter International Inc
