First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 6,874,312 Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,304,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,874,312 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.87% of VEON worth $27,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VEON by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 73,820 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in VEON during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VEON by 39.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,168,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,922 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 20.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,069,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 686.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 360,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 314,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. VEON Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VEON Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEON has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

