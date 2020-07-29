First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,439,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630,077 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $27,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 204,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 168,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 99,541 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

