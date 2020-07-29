First Trust Advisors LP Sells 35,976 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,976 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Pegasystems worth $27,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 54,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of PEGA opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $107.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average of $87.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $269,477.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,374.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,534 shares of company stock worth $1,507,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.44.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.