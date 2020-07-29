First Trust Advisors LP Sells 35,976 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,976 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Pegasystems worth $27,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 54,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $107.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average of $87.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $269,477.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,374.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,534 shares of company stock worth $1,507,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.44.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Advisors LP Buys 99,126 Shares of Baxter International Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Buys 99,126 Shares of Baxter International Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 6,874,312 Shares of VEON Ltd
First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 6,874,312 Shares of VEON Ltd
First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp
First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 35,976 Shares of Pegasystems Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 35,976 Shares of Pegasystems Inc.
271 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
271 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Co
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report