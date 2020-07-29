271 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $184.45 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.