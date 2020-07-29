Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 90.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,505 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after buying an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,156,000 after buying an additional 1,150,097 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after buying an additional 484,080 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,730,000 after buying an additional 193,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,730,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,479,000 after buying an additional 503,421 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

