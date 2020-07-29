Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 27,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 28,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

