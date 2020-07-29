Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after buying an additional 82,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $563,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,210 shares of company stock valued at $28,840,232. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $113.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $127.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

