Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 436 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2,740.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

IGV stock opened at $287.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.35. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

