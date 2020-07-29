Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Athene were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Athene by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Athene by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Athene by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Athene by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATH. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.86 million. Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.