Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 73.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,258,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,744,000 after purchasing an additional 532,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,074 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,272,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,310,000 after purchasing an additional 428,884 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $112,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

MPW opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 581,569 shares of company stock worth $11,012,033. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

