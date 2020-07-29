Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock Position Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Teradata were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 448.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 511.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 467.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $57,968.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.